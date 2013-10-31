FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bosnia m:tel Q3 profit down 11 pct due to economic crisis
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
October 31, 2013 / 2:50 PM / 4 years ago

Bosnia m:tel Q3 profit down 11 pct due to economic crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SARAJEVO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Bosnia’s second-largest telecoms firm, m:tel, posted third-quarter profit of 78.7 million Bosnian marka ($55 million) on Thursday, down 11 percent on lower revenue that the company said was due to a worsening economic situation.

Revenues fell 3.2 percent to 356 million marka, with those from fixed-line down nine percent mainly due to unpaid bills, m:tel said in its consolidated financial statement on Thursday.

M:tel said the worsening economic situation will most probably result in the reduced use of telecommunication services on the market of Bosnia’s autonomous Serb Republic, where it mainly operates.

“This will most probably reduce business activities of the Group, and ... expected revenues in 2013,” m:tel said in the statement published on the website of the Banja Luka Stock Exchange (www.blberza.com).

1$=1.433 Bosnian marka Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.