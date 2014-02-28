FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bosnia's m:tel says 2013 profit down 8.6 pct
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
February 28, 2014 / 4:00 PM / 4 years ago

Bosnia's m:tel says 2013 profit down 8.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SARAJEVO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Bosnia’s second-largest telecoms firm, m:tel said on Friday its 2013 profit fell 8.6 percent to 101 million Bosnian marka as a worsening economic environment hurt its revenues.

Revenues fell to 479.5 million marka from 491.7 million marka a year before, the company’s consolidated financial data published on the Banja Luka Stock Exchange (BLSE) showed.

M:tel said the worsening economic situation resulted in a fall of 4.5 percent in the number of its fixed line subscribers, while the number of mobile service customers and the number of customers for its television services via the internet rose 1.4 percent and 5.6 percent, respectively.

Shares in m:tel, with a market capitalisation of 799.2 million marka, traded at 1.63 marka, up 0.62 percent from Thursday’s close. ($1= 1.415 Bosnian marka) (Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

