Bosnia's m:tel nine-month net profit up 5.6 pct

SARAJEVO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Bosnia’s second-largest telecoms company m:tel said its nine-month net profit rose 5.6 percent year-on-year to 88.5 million Bosnian marka ($58.8 million), reflecting an increasing number of mobile service users and sales of telecoms devices.

Revenue in January through September rose to 366.9 million marka from 362.5 million last year, the company - majority-owned by Serbia’s Telekom Srbija - said on its website.

The number of mobile service users rose to 1.43 million from 1.36 million, while sales of communication devices went up almost 50 percent. (Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by David Holmes)