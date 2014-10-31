FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bosnia's m:tel reports 10.2 pct rise in quarterly profits
October 31, 2014 / 4:31 PM / 3 years ago

Bosnia's m:tel reports 10.2 pct rise in quarterly profits

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SARAJEVO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Bosnia’s second-largest telecoms firm, m:tel, reported a 10.2 percent rise in third-quarter profit to 86.8 million Bosnian marka ($55.5 million) compared with a year ago, while revenue increased by 3.2 percent to 367.6 million marka.

The company, based in Bosnia’s autonomous Serb Republic and owned by Serbia’s state-owned Telekom Srbije, did not provide an explanation of its performance in its filing with the Banja Luka Stock Exchange.

Bosnia’s current economic crisis so far “has had a very limited and indirect impact on the financial condition and performance of the group,” it said.

The figures showed a slight drop in the number of its fixed-line and mobile subscribers and a modest rise in the number of subscribers to its Internet and integrated telecoms services.

Earlier this month, m:tel launched the Mtel Austria mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), investing 1.4 million euros following a capital increase last month.

The company also said that it had acquired a majority stake in Sarajevo-based telecoms operator Logosoft as of Oct. 1.

M:tel is one of three telecoms firms that operate in Bosnia, as well as Sarajevo-based BH Telecom and Mostar-based Hrvatske Telekomunikacije, both of which operate mainly in Bosnia’s autonomous Bosniak-Croat federation.

Shares in m:tel closed down 0.62 percent at 1.61 marka before the filing was released. (1$=1.562 Bosnian marka) (Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; editing by Jane Baird)

