FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bosnia's m:tel 2014 profit up 6.2 pct on more users
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 5, 2015 / 4:05 PM / 3 years ago

Bosnia's m:tel 2014 profit up 6.2 pct on more users

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SARAJEVO, March 5 (Reuters) - Bosnia’s second-largest telecoms firm, m:tel, said on Thursday its 2014 net profit rose 6.2 percent to 106.5 million Bosnian marka ($60.3 million) on more users.

Revenues in 2014 rose 2.1 percent to 488 million marka, the company said in a statement to Reuters.

“This is a consequence of technology development and constant improvement and expansion of the service portfolio, and the rise in the number of users of integrated services,” m:tel said.

Last year, m:tel expanded in Austria with a mobile virtual network operator, setting up its fully-owned company MTEL Austria.[ID: nL6N0PI4BR]

It also acquired a 65 percent stake in the Sarajevo-based Logosoft internet service provider.

Shares in m:tel, with a market capitalisation of 781.3 million marka, traded flat at 1.59 marka on Thursday. (1$ = 1.767 Bosnian marka)

Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by William Hardy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.