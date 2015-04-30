FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bosnia's m:tel Q1 profit rises 2.6 percent to $13 mln
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 30, 2015 / 4:21 PM / 2 years ago

Bosnia's m:tel Q1 profit rises 2.6 percent to $13 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SARAJEVO, April 30 (Reuters) - Bosnia’s second-largest telecoms firm, m:tel, said on Thursday its first-quarter profit rose 2.6 percent to 22.6 million Bosnian marka ($13 million) due to increased number of its mobile and internet service users.

The company’s revenue through March rose to 109.9 million marka from 109.2 million marka in the same period last year, while operating costs fell 0.5 million marka to 85 million.

M:tel said Europe’s ongoing economic problems have had limited impact on its financial position and performance, resulting in a decrease in revenue from fixed telephony.

Shares in m:tel, with a market capitalisation of 796 million marka, traded at 1.62 marka, up 0.62 percent from Wednesday’s close. (Reporting by Maja Zuvela, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.