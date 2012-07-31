FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bosnia's m:tel rings up 7% rise in profits
#Credit Markets
July 31, 2012 / 11:26 AM / 5 years ago

Bosnia's m:tel rings up 7% rise in profits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SARAJEVO, July 31 (Reuters) - M:tel, Bosnia’s second largest telecoms firm, reported a 7 percent rise in first-half profits on Tuesday to 53.15 million Bosnian marka ($33 million) on revenues up 2 percent at 237.3 million marka.

M:tel had already said first-quarter profits were up 22 percent on reduced debts and an increase in users.

Last week the Balkan country’s leading telecoms company, BH Telecom, reported first-half profits of 72.7 million marka, up 10.3 percent on a year ago thanks to a 4 percent cut spending to 222.7 million marka.

Revenues were almost flat at 295.4 million marka.

BH Telecom operates mainly in the Federation dominated by Bosniaks and Croats along with HT Mostar. The Federation is one of Bosnia’s two autonomous regions.

M:tel, majority owned by Serbia’s Telekom Srbija, is based in the Serb Republic but has expanded operations in recent years into the Federation. ($1=1.597 Bosnian marka) (Reporting By Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

