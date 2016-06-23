Bosnia fails to attract bidders in auction of state-owned insurer

SARAJEVO, June 23 (Reuters) - The public auction of Bosnia's 45.5 percent stake in the country's top insurer, Sarajevo Osiguranje, failed to attract any bidders on Thursday, the Sarajevo Stock Exchange (SASE) said.

Bosnia's autonomous Bosniak-Croat Federation offered its stake in the company in the hope of raising at least 27.4 million Bosnian marka ($15.6 million) as part of a privatisation plan to help to plug its budget deficit.

"The auction failed. There was no bidder. The government will now decide if it will repeat the auction at a later stage," a spokeswoman for the SASE told Reuters.

The auction of 2.1 million shares was due to be carried out via the SASE with a starting price of 12.99 marka per share. The asking price was based on the company's book value, which is higher than its present market value.

Shares of Sarajevo Osiguranje, which operates 14 branch offices across Bosnia, traded at 8.77 marka, down 2.5 percent from Wednesday's close. It has a market capitalisation of close to 41.8 million marka.

The insurer has a 15 percent market share in the Federation and 10 percent market share nationwide. The remaining shares in the company are held by investment funds and the local branch of Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International.

After Bosnia's 1992-95 war the country was split into a Serb Republic and a Federation of Muslim Bosniaks and Catholic Croats, linked via a weak central government. ($1 = 1.750 Bosnian marka) (Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Giles Elgood and David Goodman)