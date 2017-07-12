Giant iceberg breaks off Antarctica
LONDON, July 12 One of the biggest icebergs on record has broken away from Antarctica, scientists said on Wednesday, creating an extra hazard for ships around the continent as it breaks up.
SARAJEVO, July 12 Bosnia's 300 megawatt (MW) coal-fired Gacko power plant has been reconnected to the grid after a problem with a conduit boiler system that occurred on Monday was resolved, the plant's sales and development director said on Wednesday.
"The plant was back online yesterday at 12 a.m (1000 GMT), it has been working and producing normally," Borivoje Vujicic told Reuters by telephone.
The Gacko and another 300 MW coal-fired plant at Ugljevik are run by Bosnia's second-largest power utility, ERS, which last week sought to buy power to cover a shortfall in the third quarter due to an overhaul at Ugljevik and lower water levels.
(Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Susan Fenton)
DUESSELDORF, July 12 German retailer Metro will list as two separate companies after a German court gave the green light on Wednesday for the conglomerate to split its food business from its consumer electronics division.