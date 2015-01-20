Bosnia Hypo Alpe unit offers help to Swiss franc borrowers

* Thousands of borrowers seeking relief from surge in Swiss franc

SARAJEVO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The Bosnian unit of Austria’s nationalised Hypo Alpe Adria Bank said on Tuesday it would offer more favourable repayment terms to its 6,100 borrowers seeking relief from a surge in the value of the Swiss franc.

The bank accounts for nearly all loans denominated in Swiss francs in Bosnia, the value of which has jumped to some 400 million marka ($237 million) since the Swiss National Bank scrapped its cap on the franc, compared with 340 million beforehand.

“We are discussing with regional banking agencies new measures we may take to address the concerns of our clients,” Dragan Kovacevic, the Bosnian unit’s chief executive officer, told reporters.

The bank has already offered to convert loans into euros or local currency but at higher interest rates, or to let borrowers repay using fixed exchange rates under additional conditions, and it has also offered to write off loan instalments, he said.

Nearly 10,000 Bosnians took out franc mortgages to capitalise on low Swiss interest rates in the early 2000s, only to lose out when the financial crisis hit and the value of the franc surged, driving up their debt-servicing costs.

A spokeswoman for the bank said many clients had rejected more favourable terms of payment offered in recent years and had sued the bank over what they believed was an illegal arrangement.

Their problems have now been compounded by the lifting of the franc cap. Kovacevic said many borrowers who accepted easier terms had already repaid their loans.

The total credit portfolio of Bosnian banks, majority foreign-owned, amounts to 16.7 billion marka, with a non-performing loan ratio of 15.6 percent.

Kovacevic said nearly half of all franc-indexed loans disbursed by Hypo Alpe Adria bank have gone sour.

Austria in December agreed to sell Hypo Alpe Adria’s Balkans network to private equity firm Advent and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) for up to 200 million euros ($231 million), as it pushes ahead with winding down the lender. ($1 = 1.689 Bosnian marka) ($1 = 0.8646 euros) (Reporting by Maja Zuvela and Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Matt Robinson and Hugh Lawson)