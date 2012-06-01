FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bosnia's BH Telecom to pay $70 mln dividend
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
June 1, 2012 / 11:13 AM / in 5 years

Bosnia's BH Telecom to pay $70 mln dividend

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SARAJEVO, June 1 (Reuters) - Bosnia’s leading telecoms company, BH Telecom, will pay unchanged annual dividends of 110 million Bosnian marka ($70 million) from its 2011 net profit of 134 million marka, the Sarajevo stock exchange said on its website.

The company is 90 percent owned by the government, with the remaining 10 percent owned by privatisation funds and small shareholders.

BH Telecom shares traded flat on Friday at 17.67 marka. It failed to say what dividend it will pay per share, but it paid 1.73 marka last year.

The Sarajevo-based company is the largest of the three telecoms companies in Bosnia. It operates mainly in the Bosniak-Croat federation along with HT Mostar.

The third operator is m:tel, which is listed on the Banja Luka Stock Exchange and based in the Serb Republic.

M:tel, which is majority owned by Serbia’s Telekom Srbija, last week begun payments of the 57 million marka dividend from its 2011 net profit of 107.4 million marka, paying 0.11 marka per share. (1$=1.577 Bosnian marka) (Reporting By Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by David Goodman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.