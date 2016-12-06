Bosnian region well short of target at T-bill auction; yield up

SARAJEVO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Bosnia's autonomous Bosniak-Croat Federation raised 5 million Bosnian marka ($2.7 million) at an auction of six-month treasury bills on Tuesday, just a quarter of the sum it sought to help plug a wide budget gap.

Data from the Sarajevo Stock Exchange (SASE), which carried out the auction on behalf of the region's finance ministry, showed the average yield rose to 1.15 percent from -0.0028 percent at the last comparable sale in June.

The Federation cut its spending plan for 2016 last week to close a financing hole that emerged when the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank withheld funds pending economic reforms.

Asked by Reuters to comment on the low demand at the sale, Assistant Finance Minister Samir Bakic noted that the government plans to issue 100 million marka of domestic bonds, which usually fetch higher yields, later this month.

Bosnia's two autonomous regions, the Federation and the Serb Republic, have a combined budget deficit of about 1 billion marka.

In September, the IMF approved a 553 million-euro ($593 million) loan programme to support economic reforms in the impoverished Balkan state.

The Washington-based lender has already disbursed 79.2 million euros to the two regions. But in order to access the next instalment of about 80 million euros, Bosnia must pass a law raising excise taxes while the regions must adopt new banking laws.

($1 = 1.827 Bosnian marka)