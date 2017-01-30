FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Bosnia's Serb region seeks to raise $5.5 mln in 6-mo T-bills on Feb. 6
January 30, 2017 / 10:37 AM / 7 months ago

Bosnia's Serb region seeks to raise $5.5 mln in 6-mo T-bills on Feb. 6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SARAJEVO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Bosnia's autonomous Serb Republic said on Monday it would seek to raise 10 million marka ($5.5 million) in an auction of six-month treasury bills on Feb. 6 to help finance maturing debt.

The sale will be carried out through the Banja Luka Stock Exchange (BLSE), the region's finance ministry said in a statement.

The Serb Republic is awaiting a loan instalment from the IMF, which last September approved a three-year extended loan arrangement for Bosnia worth 553.3 million euros ($591.8 million) to back the Balkan country's economic reforms.

The lender has already paid out 79.2 million euros. But to access the next tranche of 80 million euros, Bosnia must pass a law raising excise taxes, and its other autonomous region, the Bosniak-Croat Federation, must adopt a new banking law.

The IMF distributes the loan payments to Bosnia's central government in Sarajevo but the principal beneficiaries are the two autonomous regions. ($1 = 0.9350 euros) (Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Keith Weir)

