FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkish Airlines to quit Bosnia joint venture
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
June 14, 2012 / 10:06 AM / 5 years ago

Turkish Airlines to quit Bosnia joint venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SARAJEVO, June 14 (Reuters) - Turkey’s national carrier Turkish Airlines will pull out of a joint venture with Bosnia’s flag carrier BH Airlines and transfer its stake to the government free of charge, a top official of the Bosnian carrier said on Thursday.

“We have reached mutual understanding to break the contract on the joint venture and transfer the Turkish Airlines’ stake to the Federation government,” Goran Jovanovic, president of the BH Airlines supervisory board, told Reuters.

Turkish Airlines had in 2008 acquired a 49 percent stake in the carrier, owned by the government of Bosnia’s Muslim-Croat federation, for 9.5 million Bosnian marka ($6.1 million). It has invested 37 million marka since. (Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.