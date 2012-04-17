FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish Airlines may pull out of Bosnia JV-minister
April 17, 2012 / 10:31 AM / 5 years ago

Turkish Airlines may pull out of Bosnia JV-minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SARAJEVO, April 17 (Reuters) - Turkey’s national carrier Turkish Airlines has said it might pull out from its joint venture with Bosnia’s flag carrier BH Airlines, in which it holds a 49 percent stake, a Bosnian minister said on Tuesday.

“They have told the (BH Airlines) supervisory board president they were considering to pull out,” Enver Bijedic, the transportation minister in the government of Bosnia’s Muslim-Croat federation, told Reuters.

Turkish Airlines spokesman said that no decision has been taken on BH Airlines stake but confirmed earlier reports about problems with the partnership. He declined to elaborate. (Reporting By Daria Sito-Sucic in Sarajevo and Evren Ballim in Istanbul; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)

