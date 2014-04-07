FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bosnia's economy set to grow 2.4 pct in 2014-c.bank governor
#Credit Markets
April 7, 2014 / 12:26 PM / 3 years ago

Bosnia's economy set to grow 2.4 pct in 2014-c.bank governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SARAJEVO, April 7 (Reuters) - Bosnia’s economy is likely to grow 2.4 percent this year on the back of stronger exports and industrial output after expanding 1.5 percent in 2013, central bank governor Kemal Kozaric said on Monday.

Kozaric said Bosnia recorded deflation for the first time last year, at 1.2 percent. He warned that bad loans stood at a record high 15.1 percent of total loans at the end of last year, though the banking sector had good average capital adequacy of 17 percent.

“This is the biggest problem and challenge facing the banking sector,” Kozaric told an annual news conference. (Reporting by Maja Zuvela, writing by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
