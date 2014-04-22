Chinese consortium places sole bid for Bosnia's 450 MW coal-fired unit

SARAJEVO, April 22 (Reuters) - A Chinese consortium remained the only bidder in the project to build a 450 megawatt coal-fired power generation unit in Bosnia after Hitachi pulled out from the race, Bosnia’s power utility EPBiH said on Tuesday.

The consortium, which includes China Gezhouba Group and Guandong Electric Power Design, placed the only valid bid that will be evaluated by EPBiH’s management, supervisory board and shareholders’ assembly, EPBiH said.

The country’s top utility said in a statement that Hitachi had only sent notification explaining that “due to the political situation in Bosnia it is not in a position to join the project and place its final offer”. ($1= 1.415 Bosnian marka) (Reporting by Maja Zuvela,; Editing by Michael Kahn)