FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bossard Holding reports 9 months total revenue of 473.5 mln Swiss francs
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
October 14, 2014 / 5:01 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Bossard Holding reports 9 months total revenue of 473.5 mln Swiss francs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Bossard Holding AG :

* Reports in first nine months total revenue of 473.5 million Swiss francs, a 4.1 pct increase in local currency over last year

* Reports Q3 group gross sales of 152.5 million Swiss francs compared to 152.5 million Swiss francs last year

* Says overall, for Q4 anticipates sales to remain on level of third quarter

* Says for FY 2014, expects sales to be in region of 625 million Swiss francs, an increase of about 4.0 pct in local currency compared to last year Source text: bit.ly/1vpp59c Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.