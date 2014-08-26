BRIEF-Bossard Holding reports H1 revenue of CHF 321.0 million

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Bossard Holding AG : * Says H1 revenue in the amount of chf 321.0 million (previous year: chf

311.5 million) * Says H1 operating profit rose by 12.0 percent to chf 41.0 million (previous

year: chf 36.6 million) * Says H1 net income also climbed to record high of chf 32.3 million (previous

year: chf 29.3 million) * Confirm its forecast for FY 2014 and will continue to pursue growth of 5 to 8

percent in local currency