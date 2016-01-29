Tsarnaev lawyers file appeal of Boston Marathon bombing conviction

(Reuters) - Lawyers for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev filed an appeal on Friday of his conviction on murder and other charges related to the deadly 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, according to court papers, two weeks after a federal judge rejected a request for a new trial.

The notice of appeal also asks the court to overturn a sentence of death by lethal injection pronounced on Tsarnaev after his conviction last year for his role in an attack that killed three people and injured more than 260 others.

In court papers filed with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit in Boston, lawyers asked for a reversal of an order that Tsarnaev, 22, pay more than $101 million to victims of the attack at the finish line of the annual 26.2 mile race at Boston’s Copley Square.

Tsarnaev’s attorneys did not spell out the grounds on which they were seeking to overturn his conviction and sentence.

Prosecutors say Tsarnaev carried out the bombings along with his older brother, Tamerlan, who was later killed in a confrontation with police.

In addition, Tsarnaev’s lawyers, Judith Clarke and David Bruck, want a reversal of a judge’s refusal to unseal a list of jurors who convicted the former university student.

On Jan. 15, U.S. District Judge George O‘Toole rejected the request for a new trial, saying the court had already resolved some factors that Tsarnaev’s attorneys raised in their request.

The lawyers had argued it was impossible to seat an impartial jury in Boston due to the intense publicity surrounding the attack.

Tsarnaev is being held at the “Supermax” high-security prison in Florence, Colorado, while his attorneys appeal his death sentence.

Legal wrangling over Tsarnaev’s fate could play out for years or even decades. Just three of the 74 people sentenced to death in the United States for federal crimes since 1998 have been executed. (Additional reporting by Scott Malone in Boston)