Judge in Boston bombing trial begins questioning jury candidates

BOSTON (Reuters) - Jury selection in the trial of accused Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev moved into a new phase Thursday as U.S. District Judge George O‘Toole began questioning potential jurors.

The process started last week when 1,350 people reported to U.S. District Court in Boston over three days to fill out questionnaires on topics that likely included their connection to the attack, which killed three people and injured 264, as well as their views on the death penalty.

Tsarnaev, 21, faces the threat of execution if convicted of carrying out the largest mass-casualty attack on U.S. soil since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. He is also charged with killing a police officer three days after the April 15, 2013, bombing.

“Some of you may have wondered why the death penalty would be a possibility in this case given that the laws of Massachusetts do not provide for the death penalty ... the reason is that this is a federal case,” O‘Toole told the first group of 20 candidates. “It is necessary to question each of you about your feeling and beliefs about the death penalty as a part of our process of picking the jury.”

O‘Toole needs to whittle the field down to a panel of 12 jurors and six alternates.

Tsarnaev appeared in court on Thursday wearing a sport jacket and collared shirt, more formally dressed than in last week’s appearances, and appeared to have trimmed his bushy hair. He smiled and joked with his attorneys while waiting for jurors to arrive, a contrast from his disaffected demeanor last week.

Candidates need not be unaware of the attacks to be eligible to serve, O‘Toole has said, though they must be able to keep an open mind on whether Tsarnaev is guilty or innocent until they have heard the evidence. If they find him guilty, they must be willing to at least consider voting for execution.

Lawyers for Tsarnaev, who has pleaded not guilty, this week asked O‘Toole to pause jury selection due to last week’s attacks in Paris by Islamist gunmen in which 17 people were killed over three days, saying parallels between that incident and the bombing would taint the jury pool.

O‘Toole rejected the defense request, saying that reviewing the questionnaires filled out by potential jurors “confirmed, rather than undermined” his opinion that he would be able to seat an impartial jury.

Tsarnaev left a note during a manhunt for him suggesting the attack was intended as an act of retribution for U.S. military engagement in Muslim countries, prosecutors said.

The size of the pool of potential jurors called in reflected the large number of area residents with a personal connection to the incident. Thousands were crowded around the finish line when the bombs went off, and hundreds of thousands around Boston were ordered to remain in their homes four days later during the manhunt.

The judge and defense attorneys will likely want to avoid jurors with a direct connection to the attack.