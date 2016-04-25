Boston mayor says not subject of federal probe into labor unions

(Reuters) - Boston Mayor Martin Walsh, a former labor leader, said on Monday that federal agents had not contacted him in connection with what local media has described as a wide-ranging investigation into whether the city’s building unions used strong-arm tactics.

The Boston Globe reported over the weekend, citing unnamed sources, that Walsh had been implicated in a federal investigation into whether city union officials threatened developers who hired nonunion workers on projects in and around the city.

“I haven’t been contacted myself,” Walsh told reporters on Monday. A Democrat, Walsh is a former construction worker who led the city’s Building and Construction Trades Council, a union grouping, for two years before his 2013 mayoral election victory.

Walsh, who served as a state representative from 1997 through 2013, went on to say that even if there were an investigation into his former union, he was not concerned.

“If there is an investigation, I‘m assuming at some point there’ll be indictments coming down. If that’s the case, I will not be getting one of those,” Walsh said. “Because I did nothing wrong.”

A spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Boston could not be reached for immediate comment.