MOVES-Boston Private appoints Charles Nilsen residential lending director
April 15, 2016 / 2:10 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Boston Private appoints Charles Nilsen residential lending director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc’s wealth management arm Boston Private appointed Charles Nilsen senior vice president and national director of its residential lending business.

Nilsen will focus on managing mortgage growth and strategy for banking and wealth relationship development across the company’s New England and California markets.

Before joining Boston Private, Nilsen was New England regional sales manager at EverBank Financial Corp. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
