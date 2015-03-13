FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boston Scientific wins U.S. approval for atrial fibrillation device
March 13, 2015 / 11:06 PM / 3 years ago

Boston Scientific wins U.S. approval for atrial fibrillation device

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Boston Scientific Corp said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved its device to prevent stroke in patients with a dangerous irregular heart rhythm known as atrial fibrillation.

The umbrella-shaped product, called the Watchman Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device, is designed to spare heart patients a lifetime of taking anticoagulant drugs, such as warfarin, that carry a high risk of bleeding.

Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

