Boston Scientific wins U.S. approval for atrial fibrillation device

March 13 (Reuters) - Boston Scientific Corp said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved its device to prevent stroke in patients with a dangerous irregular heart rhythm known as atrial fibrillation.

The umbrella-shaped product, called the Watchman Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device, is designed to spare heart patients a lifetime of taking anticoagulant drugs, such as warfarin, that carry a high risk of bleeding.