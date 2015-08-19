FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Boston Scientific's stent approved for peripheral artery disease
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 19, 2015 / 10:19 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Boston Scientific's stent approved for peripheral artery disease

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Medical device maker Boston Scientific Inc said its stent to prevent the blocking of arteries in the legs was approved in the United States, four years after the device was recalled outside the country due to partial or no deployments.

The device consists of a self-expanding metal stent with an advanced delivery system which helps in accurate deployment, the company said on Wednesday.

The Innova Vascular Self-Expanding Stent is implanted into the arteries in the legs to prevent peripheral artery disease, which can lead to painful ulcers and infections, or even amputation of the toes or feet.

The company recalled over 500 devices in 2011 as partial deployments could result in vessel wall injury, increased procedure time or an emergency surgery to remove it. (1.usa.gov/1MDZpOz)

The stent was approved in Europe in 2011.

Boston Scientific also develops another medical device called Eluvia Stent that uses Innova’s technology and is specifically designed for the femoral artery.

The Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company’s shares closed at $17.56 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.