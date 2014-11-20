FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boston Scientific ordered to pay $14.5 mln for transvaginal mesh injuries
#Market News
November 20, 2014 / 6:00 PM / 3 years ago

Boston Scientific ordered to pay $14.5 mln for transvaginal mesh injuries

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Boston Scientific Corp was ordered Thursday to pay $14.5 million for injuries caused by transvaginal mesh devices and may face millions of dollars in additional damages, in the third courtroom loss for the company over the devices, a plaintiffs’ lawyer said.

A jury in West Virginia federal court found the Massachusetts company liable for four women’s injuries following a 10-day trial, according to their lawyer Doug Monsour. Jurors also said Boston Scientific had acted with “gross negligence” and ordered it to pay punitive damages, which will be determined following separate deliberations that began immediately after the initial verdict.

The plaintiffs are four women who say they suffered injuries such as pain during sex, nerve damage and infection as a result of the company’s Obtryx device, used to treat stress urinary incontinence. (Reporting by Jessica Dye, Editing by Franklin Paul; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi)

