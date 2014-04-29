Boston Scientific adjusted profit rises due to higher device sales

April 29 (Reuters) - Boston Scientific Corp reported a higher adjusted profit in the first quarter, helped by higher sales of its neuromodulation and heart rhythm management devices.

The company’s net earnings rose to $133 million, or 10 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of $354 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier when it took goodwill impairment, resutructuring and other charges of$578 million.

Excluding items, earnings rose to $268 million, or 20 cents per share, from $224 million, or 16 cents per share, from a year earlier. (Reporting by Vrinda Manocha in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)