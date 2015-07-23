UPDATE 1-Boston Scientific cuts profit forecast again as legal costs mount

(Adds details, forecast)

July 23 (Reuters) - Boston Scientific Corp cut its full-year profit forecast for the second time in the face of rising litigation costs linked to problems with its implantable device used to treat feminine stress urinary incontinence.

The company is fighting thousands of lawsuits related to injuries caused by the transvaginal mesh device.

A Delaware jury last month ordered Boston Scientific to pay $100 million to a woman injured by the mesh, the largest-ever verdict against the company.

The medical device maker, which reached its first settlement in April, said then that it expected to pay about $119 million to resolve 2,970 cases.

Boston Scientific cut its profit forecast by 4 cents to 28-34 cents per share on Thursday, but maintained its adjusted profit forecast. In April, it cut its profit forecast by 10 cents per share.

The company slightly raised the low end of its revenue forecast on Thursday to $7.275 billion from $7.225 billion.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $102 million, or 8 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $4 million, or break-even on a per-share basis, a year earlier.

The results included after-tax charges of $192 million or 14 cents per share.

Excluding items, Boston Scientific earned 22 cents per share, a cent above the average analysts estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell 1.6 percent to $1.84 billion, marginally exceeding the average estimate of $1.83 billion.

The company’s shares were unchanged at $18.02 in premarket trading. Up to Wednesday’s close the shares had gained 36 percent this year, outperforming the 10 percent rise in Dow Jones U.S. Medical Equipment Index.