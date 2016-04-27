FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boston Scientific reports 11 pct rise in revenue
April 27, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

Boston Scientific reports 11 pct rise in revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Medical device maker Boston Scientific Corp reported an 11 percent rise in quarterly revenue, boosted by higher sales of cardiovascular products, its biggest business.

The company’s net income was $202 million, or 15 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31.

In the year-earlier quarter, Boston Scientific had reported a net loss of $1 million, which included charges related to acquisition, litigation and restructuring.

Revenue rose to $1.96 billion from $1.77 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
