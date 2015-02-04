FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boston Scientific profit falls as litigation costs soar
February 4, 2015 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

Boston Scientific profit falls as litigation costs soar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Medical device maker Boston Scientific Corp posted a 19 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit as litigation charges more than doubled.

The company’s net income fell to $87 million, or 6 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from $108 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding charges for restructuring, litigation and other costs, the company earned 22 cents per share.

Revenue rose 2.7 percent to $1.89 billion. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

