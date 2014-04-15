FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Injunction lifted on Boston Scientific catheter product Guidezilla
Sections
Featured
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 15, 2014 / 3:36 PM / 3 years ago

Injunction lifted on Boston Scientific catheter product Guidezilla

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 15 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court has lifted a preliminary injunction placed on Boston Scientific Corp’s catheter product Guidezilla by a lower court, as part of a patent fight with Vascular Solutions Inc.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, which specializes in patent appeals, lifted the injunction on Tuesday saying that “there are too many unresolved issues at this stage of the case” to warrant the grant of a preliminary injunction.

Vascular Solutions had filed a patent infringement claim against Boston Scientific in May 2013, saying that it infringed on three patents in making its Guidezilla catheter.

Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.