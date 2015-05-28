U.S. jury orders Boston Scientific to pay $100 mln in transvaginal mesh trial

May 28 (Reuters) - A Delaware jury on Thursday ordered Boston Scientific to pay $100 million to a woman who said she was injured by transvaginal mesh, a device that is the subject of more than 25,000 lawsuits against the company.

Jurors awarded plaintiff Deborah Barba $25 million in compensatory damages, and an additional $75 million in punitive damages, according to a spokeswoman for law firm Motley Rice, which represented Barba. Boston Scientific announced last month it had reached agreements to pay about $119 million to resolve 2,970 mesh cases. (Reporting by Jessica Dye in New York; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi)