FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boston Beer 2nd-qtr misses on higher barley costs
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2012 / 10:26 PM / 5 years ago

Boston Beer 2nd-qtr misses on higher barley costs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q2 adj EPS $1.19 vs est $1.28

* Q2 rev up at $147.5 mln vs est $152.5 mln

* Shares fall 8 pct after the bell

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Boston Beer Co Inc’s quarterly results missed Wall Street estimates as higher barley costs dented margins, sending the brewer’s shares down 8 percent after the bell.

The maker of Samuel Adams beer, however, maintained its forecast for 2012 earnings of $3.80 per share to $4.20 per share. Analysts were expecting the company to earn $4.20 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the second quarter, net income fell to $14.4 million, or $1.06 per share, from $28.0 million, or $2.01 a share, in the year ago period.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.19 per share, 9 cents below analysts’ average estimate.

Net revenue rose 10 percent to $147.5 million, but were still below Wall Street estimates of $152.5 million.

Gross margin fell to 54.5 percent in the second quarter from 57 percent a year earlier.

Shares of the Boston-based company were trading at $98.00 in extended trading after closing at $106.62 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.