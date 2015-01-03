FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. appeals court denies request to delay Boston Marathon bombing trial
January 3, 2015 / 5:35 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. appeals court denies request to delay Boston Marathon bombing trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 3 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Saturday denied a last-ditch request by lawyers for accused Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev to delay his trial on charges of killing three people and injuring more than 260 in the attack.

Attorneys for Tsarnaev, 21, had also sought to have the trial moved out of Boston, the site of the April 15, 2013, bombing, which stands as the largest mass-casualty attack on U.S. soil since Sept. 11, 2001.

Jury selection in the trial at U.S. District Court in Boston is due to begin on Monday. (Reporting By Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

