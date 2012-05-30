FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Publisher Boston Hannah files for bankruptcy liquidation
May 30, 2012 / 1:41 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Publisher Boston Hannah files for bankruptcy liquidation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Publisher Boston Hannah International LLC filed for bankruptcy liquidation and listed liabilities of up to $1 million.

The company, which produces magazines, websites and digital publications, has offices in Chicago and London, according to its website.

Boston Hannah listed assets at less than $50,000 in its Chapter 7 petition in a U.S. bankruptcy court in Delaware on Tuesday.

No further information about the company’s plans was immediately available. A call to the lawyer listed in the company’s bankruptcy petition was not returned.

The case is In re: Boston Hannah International LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No:12-11645.

