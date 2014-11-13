FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Boston Private Bank bolsters specialty lending team
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 13, 2014 / 7:50 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Boston Private Bank bolsters specialty lending team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Boston Private Bank & Trust Co , a unit of Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc , named Cynthia Terwilliger as senior vice president, commercial loan officer in its specialty lending team.

Terwilliger will be based at the company’s Boston headquarters and will be responsible for serving the banking needs of private partnerships.

She joins from RBS Citizens’ Private Equity Banking Group, where she held the role of relationship manager for last ten years.

Terwilliger also worked at State Street Bank & Trust Co, Fleet Bank and Shawmut Bank.

Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.