MOVES-Boston Private Bank names Elizabeth Connelly VP, trust services
#Market News
December 3, 2014 / 8:20 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Boston Private Bank names Elizabeth Connelly VP, trust services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Boston Private Bank & Trust Co, a unit of Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc, appointed Elizabeth Connelly vice president of trust services.

Connelly will be based in Boston and work with the sales and client advisor teams to provide trust administration, management and fiduciary review services for trust accounts, the company said.

She has previously worked at Atlantic Trust, Rackemann, Sawyer & Brewster, Deutsch Williams and Brown Brothers Harriman. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)

