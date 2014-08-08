CORRECTED-MOVES-Boston Private Bank promotes Donahue to commercial loan officer

(Corrects second paragraph to “... was previously” from “... is currently”)

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Boston Private Bank and Trust Co , a wealth management and private banking company, promoted David Donahue to commercial loan officer.

Donahue, to be based in the company’s headquarters in Boston, was previously senior credit analyst.

The company said Donahue will oversee financing for privately held middle-market companies.

Donahue was a credit analyst at Randolph Savings Bank and Middlesex Savings Bank.