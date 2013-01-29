FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boston Scientific posts weaker quarterly results
#Market News
January 29, 2013 / 12:30 PM / 5 years ago

Boston Scientific posts weaker quarterly results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Boston Scientific Corp on Tuesday posted weaker quarterly earnings as sales slipped and expenses rose.

Fourth-quarter net earnings were $60 million, or 4 cents per share, down from $107 million, or 7 cents per share, in the year-earlier period.

Excluding items, earnings were 11 cents per share, matching the average estimate on Wall Street, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. There were fewer outstanding shares used to compute per share earnings in the latest period.

Quarterly sales dipped to $1.82 billion from $1.85 billion a year earlier on weakness in its key markets from implantable heart devices.

