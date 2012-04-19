FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boston Scientific posts higher first-quarter earnings
April 19, 2012 / 11:36 AM / in 5 years

Boston Scientific posts higher first-quarter earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Boston Scientific Corp reported higher quarterly earnings on Thursday, even as sales in its key cardiology units declined.

The medical device maker posted first-quarter earnings of $113 million, or 8 cents per share, compared with $46 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales fell to $1.87 billion from $1.93 billion. Sales of cardiac rhythm management products fell 10 percent to $501 million, while sales of heart stents and related products used in interventional cardiology declined 5 percent to $603 million.

Boston Scientific forecast second-quarter net earnings of 6 cents to 9 cents per share on sales of $1.85 billion to $1.95 billion.

For the year, the company estimated earnings of 25 cents to 38 cents per share on sales of $7.35 billion to $7.65 billion. It estimated adjusted earnings of between 60 cents and 70 cents per share.

