UPDATE 4-Boston Scientific earnings rise; shares gain

* First-quarter EPS 8 cents v 3 cents a year earlier

* Sales $1.87 bln vs $1.93 bln

* Lower tax rate boosts bottom line

* Shares up 5.8 percent in afternoon trading

By Debra Sherman

April 19 (Reuters) - Medical device maker Boston Scientific Corp reported higher quarterly earnings on Thursday, and investors breathed a sigh of relief that one of its key markets for heart devices seems to be stabilizing.

Boston Scientific shares were up 5.8 percent at $5.86 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange but still down 25 percent from their 12-month high of $7.91 in May last year.

Company executives said on a conference call that the company recently had seen an uptick in sales of certain heart defibrillator leads, wires that carry electricity from defibrillators, or ICDs, to the heart. Competitor St Jude Medical Inc recalled some of its leads and has had a host of bad publicity over the action.

“Sales of our Alliance lead have noticeably increased,” Chief Executive Hank Kucheman said in a telephone interview.

He said the lead-to-port ratio, which looks at the number of leads sold relative to the number of implantable defibrillators, has improved from the fourth quarter. He declined to elaborate. St Jude, which reported its earnings on Wednesday, indicated, as well, that its ratio was positive.

Kucheman said it is still too early to say whether the market for implantable devices that manage irregular heart beats is turning around.

“We would like to see another one or two quarters before we can say the market has bottomed out or not,” he said.

Medtronic Inc, the largest medical device maker, competes with Boston Scientific and St Jude in the market for cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices, such as ICDs. Medtronic will report its quarterly results next month.

Analysts said bullish comments from Boston Scientific executives about an improvement in the CRM market plus generally low expectations among investors fueled the rally.

“The stock has been down significantly, so I think it’s just the classic case of people coming in with really low expectations,” said Michael Matson, an analyst with Mizuho Securities USA.

“The quarter wasn’t anything spectacular, but given how poor the last couple of quarters were for this company, this (first- quarter report) may have come as a relief,” he added.

Matson said that the CRM market, while still shrinking, seems to have begun to stabilize.

J.P. Morgan analyst Michael Weinstein said the upside in first-quarter profit came from a tax rate of 9.8 percent versus the 17 percent that management had forecast.

Modestly better sales of implantable heart defibrillators helped offset a sales shortfall in stents, Weinstein said in a research report.

CRM product sales fell 10 percent to $501 million, while sales of heart stents and related products used in interventional cardiology declined 5 percent to $603 million.

Boston posted first-quarter earnings of $113 million, or 8 cents per share, compared with $46 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales fell to $1.87 billion from $1.93 billion.

Sales in some of Boston’s smaller divisions, including endoscopy, peripheral interventions and neuromodulation, rose slightly in the first quarter.

Boston forecast second-quarter net earnings of 6 to 9 cents per share on sales of $1.85 billion to $1.95 billion.

For the year, it estimated sales of $7.35 billion to $7.65 billion. Previously it forecast $7.30 billion to $7.70 billion.

It reiterated its previous full-year earnings estimate, excluding acquisition-related and restructuring charges, of 60 to 70 cents per share.