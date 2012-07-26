Boston Scientific posts 2nd-qtr net loss on charges

July 26 (Reuters) - Medical device maker Boston Scientific Corp on Thursday reported a net loss after charges associated with its Europe, Middle East and Africa unit.

The second-quarter net loss was $3.40 billion, or $2.39 per diluted share, compared with a net profit of $146 million, or 10 cents per share, a year ago.

It recorded a $3.43 billion goodwill impairment charge in its European, Middle East and Africa unit in the latest quarter. This was primarily driven by lower projected long-term growth rates due to macroeconomic factors and its performance in the European market, the company said.

Adjusted earnings were 11 cents per share. On that basis, the company beat the average estimate on Wall Street by a penny, according to estimates compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Quarterly sales dipped to $1.83 billion from $1.97 billion in the year-ago quarter.