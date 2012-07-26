UPDATE 3-Boston Scientific posts loss; shrs slide to multi-year low

* Q2 net loss $2.39/share vs profit 10 cents * Adjusted profit 11 cents/share vs Street view 10 cents * Q2 sales $1.83 bln vs $1.97 bln By Debra Sherman July 26 (Reuters) - Medical device maker Boston Scientific Corp on Thursday reported a loss in the second quarter, reinforcing a view that the worldwide market for implantable heart devices remains sluggish, and sending its shares to their lowest price since the mid-1990s. Sales in its two biggest businesses - Interventional Cardiology, which makes heart stents, and Cardiac Rhythm Management, which makes pacemakers and implantable heart defibrillators, or ICDs - fell in the quarter. "It was another very poor quarter. Their markets are in the doldrums and some of the problems are Boston Scientific specific pipeline problems," said Morningstar analyst Debbie Wang, adding that Boston Scientific has turned into the "third-to-market" company when it comes to introducing new products. Analysts said they were surprised that Boston Scientific, the third-largest maker of implantable defibrillators, didn't benefit more from the problems St. Jude Medical had with its defibrillator leads recently. St. Jude is the largest maker of ICDs after Medtronic Inc. "We think second-quarter results point to continued end-market weakness, driven by intensifying pricing pressure and sluggish demand. Against this backdrop, we estimate Boston Scientific continues to lose share in its core business segments," Goldman Sachs analyst David Roman wrote in a research report. Roman has a "sell" rating on the stock. Boston Scientific shares were down 31 cents at $5.02 around midday after trading as low as $4.93 earlier on the New York Stock Exchange. Sales in its Cardiac Rhythm Management unit, which includes sales of implantable heart defibrillators, or ICDs, fell to $488 million from $544 million a year ago. Sales in its Interventional Cardiology unit fell to $549 million from $652 million. Chief Executive Hank Kucheman said on a conference call that management has "not concluded we've seen the bottom of this market" for cardiac rhythm devices. He characterized that market as "sluggish" and predicted it would be down 3 percent to 5 percent in 2012. PROFIT TURNS TO LOSS The company posted a second-quarter net loss after charges associated with its Europe, Middle East and Africa unit. The net loss was $3.40 billion, or $2.39 per share, compared to a profit of $146 million, or 10 cents per share, a year ago. It recorded a $3.43 billion goodwill impairment charge in its European, Middle East and Africa unit in the quarter, primarily because of lower projected long-term growth rates due to macroeconomic factors and its prospects in Europe. Adjusted earnings were 11 cents a share, beating the average Wall Street estimate by a penny, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Quarterly sales dipped to $1.83 billion from $1.97 billion in the year-ago quarter. Boston Scientific forecast third-quarter sales of $1.725 billion to $1.825 billion, and net earnings of 6 cents to 9 cents per share. Adjusted earnings, excluding acquisition- and restructuring-related charges and amortization expense, are expected to be 14 cents to 17 cents per share. The company forecast sales for the full year at $7.2 billion to $7.4 billion, and estimated a net loss of between $2.16 and $2.09 per share. Adjusted earnings are seen at 62 cents to 68 cents per share.