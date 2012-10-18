FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boston Scientific posts net loss on charges, weaker sales
October 18, 2012 / 11:20 AM / in 5 years

Boston Scientific posts net loss on charges, weaker sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Third-qtr net loss 52 cents vs profit 9 cents

* Excluding items, profit 16 cents vs Wall St view of 11 cents

* Sales fall to $1.735 bln from $1.874 bln

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Medical device maker Boston Scientific Corp on Thursday reported a quarterly net loss on charges and weaker sales.

Net earnings were $725 million, or 52 cents per share in the third quarter, compared with a net profit of $142 million, or 9 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Excluding items, the company posted a profit of 16 cents. On that basis, the average estimate on Wall Street was 11 cents.

Quarterly sales were $1.735 billion, down from $1.874 billion a year ago.

