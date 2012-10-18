Boston Scientific posts net loss on charges, weaker sales

* Third-qtr net loss 52 cents vs profit 9 cents

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Medical device maker Boston Scientific Corp on Thursday reported a quarterly net loss on charges and weaker sales.

Net earnings were $725 million, or 52 cents per share in the third quarter, compared with a net profit of $142 million, or 9 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Excluding items, the company posted a profit of 16 cents. On that basis, the average estimate on Wall Street was 11 cents.

Quarterly sales were $1.735 billion, down from $1.874 billion a year ago.