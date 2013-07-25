FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Boston Scientific reports second-quarter profit as revenue dips
July 25, 2013 / 11:21 AM / in 4 years

REFILE-Boston Scientific reports second-quarter profit as revenue dips

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Boston Scientific Corp on Thursday reported a second-quarter profit, reversing a year-earlier loss, and said sales in its medical surgical device business had risen.

The medical equipment maker posted net income of $130 million, or 10 cents a share, compared with a year-earlier loss of $3.6 billion, or $2.51 a share.

Boston Scientific said revenue had fallen 1 percent to $1.81 billion. Analysts on average had expected a decline to $1.78 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

