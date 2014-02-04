FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boston Scientific earnings up on heart devices
February 4, 2014 / 12:41 PM / 4 years ago

Boston Scientific earnings up on heart devices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Boston Scientific Corp on Tuesday reported higher fourth-quarter earnings on stronger sales of its implantable devices that manage irregular heart rhythms.

The medical device maker said it had earned $108 million, or 8 cents a share, compared with $60 million, or 4 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, earnings were 21 cents a share.

Sales rose 1 percent to $1.84 billion.

Boston Scientific’s shares, which more than doubled last year on anticipation of a recovery in the heart rhythm device market and enthusiasm about the company’s product pipeline, were up 1.8 percent at $13.25 in trading before the market opened.

