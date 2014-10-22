FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boston Scientific profit up on heart device sales
October 22, 2014 / 11:31 AM / 3 years ago

Boston Scientific profit up on heart device sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Boston Scientific Corp on Wednesday posted a third-quarter profit in line with analysts’ expectations on stronger sales of its key implantable heart devices.

Net income was $43 million, or 3 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $5 million, or nil per share, a year earlier.

Excluding charges for restructuring, litigation and other costs, earnings were 20 cents a share, matching the average analyst estimate according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue increased 6 percent to $1.85 billion. Analysts on average expected revenue of $1.82 billion. (Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
