BRIEF-Bota Bio to issue 16th convertible bonds worth 9.5 bln won
May 10, 2016 / 9:30 AM / in a year

BRIEF-Bota Bio to issue 16th convertible bonds worth 9.5 bln won

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Bota Bio. Co., Ltd. :

* Says it to issue the 16th unregistered/unsecured private convertible bonds, raising 9.5 billion won in proceeds for operations

* Maturity date of May 12, 2019, yield to maturity of 9.0 pct and annual coupon of 0.0 pct, lump-sum redemption of principal on maturity date for the bonds

* A 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 4,200 won per share, and a conversion period from May 12, 2017 to April 12, 2019

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/yGIKYc

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

