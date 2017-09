May 20 (Reuters) - Bota Bio. Co., Ltd. :

* Says it will acquire a 80 percent stake (24,000 shares) of a Korea-based company, which is engaged in the operation of duty free shops, for business diversification

* Says transaction price is 13.6 billion won

* Expects transaction settlement on May 26

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/5x3H9T

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)