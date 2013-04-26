FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2013 / 6:10 PM / in 4 years

Counterfeit wrinkle-filler Botox discovered in the United States

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday that fake versions of Botox, a drug made by Allergan Inc that is used as a wrinkle-filler and for headaches, are being sold in the United States.

The FDA said in an alert issued to healthcare providers and the public that the outer carton is counterfeit, while the vial inside is labeled as a foreign version of Botox, which is not approved for sale in the United Sates.

“FDA cannot confirm that the manufacture, quality, storage, and handling of these products follow U.S. standards,” the agency said.

